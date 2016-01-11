No Pants Subway Ride
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. The 'No Pants Subway Ride' is an annual event that has become a global celebration of bare thighs. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A couple pose for pictures as they take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People with no pants dance at the Union Square subway station during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A New York City police officer stands guard during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Israelis travel on a light rail without their pants on as they take part in the third annual "No pants subway ride" event in Jerusalem January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Passengers not wearing pants wait for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Passengers react to a participant in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day, on the London Underground, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A mother and her son take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger not wearing pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A passenger not wearing pants stands in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People with no pants take the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An Israeli man waits without his pants on for travel on the light rail as he takes part in the third annual "No pants subway ride" event in Jerusalem January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Next Slideshows
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary
France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.
Inside a bullet factory
On the ammunition assembly line at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah.
Orthodox Christmas
Christians around the world celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.