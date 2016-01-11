Edition:
No Pants Subway Ride

People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. The 'No Pants Subway Ride' is an annual event that has become a global celebration of bare thighs. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A couple pose for pictures as they take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A woman with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

People with no pants dance at the Union Square subway station during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A New York City police officer stands guard during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Israelis travel on a light rail without their pants on as they take part in the third annual "No pants subway ride" event in Jerusalem January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Passengers not wearing pants wait for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Passengers react to a participant in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day, on the London Underground, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A mother and her son take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A passenger not wearing pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A passenger not wearing pants stands in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People with no pants take the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An Israeli man waits without his pants on for travel on the light rail as he takes part in the third annual "No pants subway ride" event in Jerusalem January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

