No water in Toledo

Local residents wait in line to receive drinking water outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio, August 3, 2014. Some 400,000 residents in and around Toledo, Ohio were without safe drinking water for a second day on Sunday while local water supplies were being tested following the discovery of high toxin levels from algae on Lake Erie. The lake provides the bulk of the area's drinking water. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

