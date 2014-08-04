No water in Toledo
Local residents wait in line to receive drinking water outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio, August 3, 2014. Some 400,000 residents in and around Toledo, Ohio were without safe drinking water for a second day on Sunday while local water supplies...more
Volunteers unload drinking water from a truck outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
John Wilk waits with other residents to receive drinking water outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Joey Deal helps his father Joe Deal carry a case of water as his mother Loretta looks on outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Signs displaying warnings about algae surfacing on the shore line are pictured at Maumee Bay State Park public beach along Lake Erie in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Algae is pictured on rocks along the shore line of Maumee Bay State Park public beach along Lake Erie in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Motorist receive bladders of drinking water from volunteers outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A truck arrives with cases of water outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Signs advising customers and employees that the local tap water is unsafe is displayed on a drive-through window at a closed Taco Bell in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Volunteers unload drinking water from a truck outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Syed Zunnoor, a cook at Central Hotdog displays a bladder of water used to cook food in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Syed Zunnoor cooks eggs and bacon as potatoes are boiled using bottled and bladder water at Central Hotdog in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Volunteers unload drinking water from a truck outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighter Kristin Limmer fills a water bottle for a woman at the Oregon Fire Station in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Elizabeth Gotay Escalera and other volunteers unload drinking water from a truck outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Local residents wait in line to receive drinking water outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple reads warning signs about algae surfacing on the shore line of Maumee Bay State Park public beach along Lake Erie in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Volunteer firefighter Jerry Miller fills water bottles for a man at the Oregon Fire Station in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A resident carries a case of water outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A resident receives a case of drinking water from volunteer Jeremy Pratt outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Mitzi Kreis and Harry Kreis load their vehicle with filled water bottles at the Oregon Fire Station in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Volunteer fire-fighter Jerry Miller fills water bottles for a man at the Oregon Fire Station in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Volunteers unload drinking water from a truck outside Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A girl holds empty water bottles as she walks to the Oregon Fire Station to get them filled in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Volunteer Frances Holmes and fire-fighter Kristin Limmer fill water bottles for a woman at the Oregon Fire Station in Oregon, Ohio August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
