Nobel Prize ceremony

Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Mr. Houcine Abassi, holds up a diploma and medallion at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway December 10, 2015. The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet was awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nobel medicine or physiology laureate Professor Tu Youyou (L) of China receives her award from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden during the award ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
General view of the Blue Hall, with the Table of Honour (C), during the banquet in Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nobel medicine or physiology laureate Professor William C. Campbell bows after receiving the award in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nobel Peace Prize laureates of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, President of the National Order of Tunisian Lawyers Fadhel Mahfoudh, the Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union Houcine Abbassi, the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) Abdessatar Ben Moussa and the President of the Tunisian employers union (UTICA) Wided Bouchamaoui, salute participants in a torch parade from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Audun Braastad/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexievich of Belarus poses with the award in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015.REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Princess Sofia and physics laureate Takaaki Kajita arrive in the Blue Hall for the banquet in Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
The Table of Honour is set, waiting for the guests to arrive for the banquet in Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf (C), Kajita Michiko (L), partner of physics co-winner Japanese Takaaki Kajita, and Evi Heldin attend the banquet at the Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Guests dance during the banquet at the Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg /TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Literature laureate Svetlana Alexievich (R) speaks and Kajsa Oberg Lindsten (L) translates during the banquet at the Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
The physics laureate professor Takaaki Kajita (R) and medicine or physiology laureate Professor Satoshi Omura (L), both of Japan, pose in front of the Alfred Nobel bust after the award ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Queen Silvia, Prince Daniel, King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria stand during the award ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A torch parade honors the Peace Prize laureates of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet in central Oslo, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Audun Braastad/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
The winners of the Peace Prize, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet members, (L-R, seated), Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Hussein Abassi, President of the Tunisian Order of Lawyers Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts Ouided Bouchamaoui, President of the Tunisian Human Rights League, Abdessatar Ben Moussa attend the non-profit organization Save the Children's Peace Prize party together with Prince Sverre Magnus and Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Varfjell/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Physics laureate Professor Emeritus Arthur B. McDonald speaks during the banquet at the Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Thephysics laureate professor Takaaki Kajita (C) poses with his gold medal together with wife Michiko (L) and daughter (R) after the award ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Swedish-Gambian singer Seinabo Sey performs in the Blue Hall during the banquet in Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria waits to leave the stage after the award ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nobel laureates, front row from left, professor Takaaki Kajita, professor Arthur B. McDonald, professor Tomas Lindahl, professor Paul Modrich, professor Aziz Sancar, professor William C. Campbell, professor Satoshi Omura, professor Tu Youyou, Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich and professor Angus Deaton sit on the stage during the award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Guests arrive for the award banquet in Stockholm City Hall December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
