Pictures | Mon Oct 13, 2014

Nobel Prize winners

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, waves after speaking at Birmingham library in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2014. Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Indian campaigner against child trafficking and labor Kailash Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Darren Staples

French economist Jean Tirole poses after a news conference at the Toulouse School of Economics (TSE) in Toulouse October 13, 2014. French economist Jean Tirole won the 2014 economics Nobel Prize for his analysis of market power and regulation, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Satyarthi and Pakistani teenager Malala won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Satyarthi, 60, and Yousafzai were picked for their struggle against the oppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

William Moerner, laureate of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, is pictured in Recife October 8, 2014. Germany's Stefan Hell and two American scientists, Eric Betzig and Moerner, won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday for smashing the size barrier in optical microscopes, allowing researchers to see individual molecules inside living cells. REUTERS/Diego Nigro/JC Imagem

American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz center in Munich October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he listens to speakers at a news conference at SORAA, the company he co-founded, a day after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, in Fremont, California October 8, 2014. Nakamura, Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan won the prize for developing the blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano, and U.S. scientist Shuji Nakamura as the 2014 Nobel Physics Laureates at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for discovering the brain's internal positioning system, helping humans find their way and giving clues to how strokes and Alzheimer's affect the brain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this September 22, 2008 file photo. American-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's "inner GPS" that makes it possible to orient ourselves in space and help understand diseases like Alzheimer's, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Drago Prvulovic/TT News Agency/Files

Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegian husband and wife Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain, at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

