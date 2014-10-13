Nobel Prize winners

Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Satyarthi and Pakistani teenager Malala won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Satyarthi, 60, and Yousafzai were...more

Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Satyarthi and Pakistani teenager Malala won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Satyarthi, 60, and Yousafzai were picked for their struggle against the oppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close