Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 8:00am EDT

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price

Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price
Close
1 / 12
Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
2 / 12
Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
3 / 12
Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Santos had brought one of the longest civil wars in modern history significantly closer to a peaceful solution, but there was still a danger the peace process could collapse. The award excluded FARC guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, who signed the peace accord with Santos in Cartagena on Sept. 26. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel...more

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Santos had brought one of the longest civil wars in modern history significantly closer to a peaceful solution, but there was still a danger the peace process could collapse. The award excluded FARC guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, who signed the peace accord with Santos in Cartagena on Sept. 26. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
4 / 12
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa for work developing molecules that produce mechanical motion in response to a stimulus, allowing them to perform specific tasks. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa for work developing molecules that produce mechanical motion in response to a stimulus, allowing them to perform specific tasks. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
5 / 12
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or fix it, and in smart materials that can adapt in response to external triggers such as changes in light or temperature. REUTERS/Jim Young

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or fix it, and in smart materials that can adapt in response to external triggers such as changes in light or temperature. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 12
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used for. "Think of a tiny micro-robot that a doctor in the future will inject into your blood and that goes to search for a cancer cell or goes to deliver a drug, for instance." University of Groningen/Handout via REUTERS

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used for. "Think of a tiny micro-robot that a doctor in the future will inject into your blood and that goes to search for a cancer cell or goes to deliver a drug, for instance." University of Groningen/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 12
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in electronics that could aid researchers trying to develop quantum computers. The Nobel Prize-winning discovery involved certain materials that go through step changes that affect their electrical properties. The changes are akin to the holes in baked goods, which can have no intermediate steps between one hole or two holes. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in electronics that could aid researchers trying to develop quantum computers. The Nobel Prize-winning discovery involved certain materials that go through step changes that affect their electrical properties. The changes are akin to the holes in baked goods, which can have no intermediate steps between one hole or two holes. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
8 / 12
Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm, Sweden. Their research centers on topology, a branch of mathematics involving step-wise changes like making a series of holes in an object. The difficult-to-grasp concept was illustrated by Nobel Committee member Thors Hans Hansson at a news conference using a cinnamon bun, a bagel and a Swedish style of pretzel with two holes. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm, Sweden. Their research centers on topology, a branch of mathematics involving step-wise changes like making a series of holes in an object. The difficult-to-grasp concept was illustrated by Nobel Committee member Thors Hans Hansson at a news conference using a cinnamon bun, a bagel and a Swedish style of pretzel with two holes. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 12
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS

Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 12
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown University. University of Washington/Handout via Reuters

Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown University. University of Washington/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 12
Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components. Understanding the science behind the process, called "autophagy" or "self-eating", has led to a better understanding of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and type 2 diabetes. Ohsumi's work helps show why errors in these genes can contribute to a range of diseases. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components....more

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components. Understanding the science behind the process, called "autophagy" or "self-eating", has led to a better understanding of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and type 2 diabetes. Ohsumi's work helps show why errors in these genes can contribute to a range of diseases. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
On the trail with Trump

On the trail with Trump

Next Slideshows

On the trail with Trump

On the trail with Trump

Behind-the-scenes at Trump rallies this week.

Oct 12 2016
Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Three newly elected lawmakers are barred from the legislature after using a swearing-in ceremony to raise the contentious issues of independence.

Oct 12 2016
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.

Oct 12 2016
The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings

The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.

Oct 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast