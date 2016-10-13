Nobel Prize winners
Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price
Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons...more
Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward...more
Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel...more
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser...more
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or...more
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used...more
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in...more
Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm,...more
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown...more
Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components....more
