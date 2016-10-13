Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used...more

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used for. "Think of a tiny micro-robot that a doctor in the future will inject into your blood and that goes to search for a cancer cell or goes to deliver a drug, for instance." University of Groningen/Handout via REUTERS

