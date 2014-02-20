Edition:
"Non" to new airport

<p>A placard with the slogan "No to the Airport" is seen in wood shed at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. Around two hundred people, farmers and inhabitants who refuse to leave, occupy houses or expropriated land in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport. The residents of the ZAD have formed some fifty living groups comprised of self-built homes, villages, farms and buildings that were saved from destruction, which have been renovated and are currently occupied by people who resist expulsion. Residents work in agricultural and horticultural projects, and also have collective spaces for baking bread, a pharmacy, sewing and bicycle repair. A demonstration to protest the construction of the new airport in this zone, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes and scheduled for 2017, will be held February 22, 2014 in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A placard with the slogan "No to the Airport" is seen in wood shed at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>A motorcycle drives past an abandoned car in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A motorcycle drives past an abandoned car in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>Residents paddle on a small boat to join a wood cabin on a pond in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Residents paddle on a small boat to join a wood cabin on a pond in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>Residents gather at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Residents gather at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>Mickael inspects cheese in a cellar of his farm at the "Bellevue" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Mickael inspects cheese in a cellar of his farm at the "Bellevue" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>French farmer Brigitte Fresneau walks with a calf in her farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French farmer Brigitte Fresneau walks with a calf in her farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014.

<p>French farmer Sylvain Fresneau makes a phone call as he stands in front of his farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French farmer Sylvain Fresneau makes a phone call as he stands in front of his farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014.

<p>Resident Claude Herbin stands in front of his rented house with the slogan "Village in danger, Vinci deports people" at "Liminbout" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Resident Claude Herbin stands in front of his rented house with the slogan "Village in danger, Vinci deports people" at "Liminbout" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>Baker Damien makes bread at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Baker Damien makes bread at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>Residents talk near a display at the local market at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Residents talk near a display at the local market at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>Anti-airport activists (R) and journalists (L) attend a news conference at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Anti-airport activists (R) and journalists (L) attend a news conference at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>A make-shift shelter is seen in the Rohanne forest in the centre of the ZAD in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A make-shift shelter is seen in the Rohanne forest in the centre of the ZAD in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>Obstacles and shelters partially block a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Obstacles and shelters partially block a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>A resident hangs a sheet on the door of a wood cabin at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A resident hangs a sheet on the door of a wood cabin at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>A resident looks at a computer screen in a caravan equipped with free internet access for all residents at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A resident looks at a computer screen in a caravan equipped with free internet access for all residents at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>A resident cleans a collective dormitory in a wood house at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A resident cleans a collective dormitory in a wood house at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>Dogs are seen near a shelter with the slogan "Resistance, ZAD everywhere" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Dogs are seen near a shelter with the slogan "Resistance, ZAD everywhere" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>Residents walk past an abandoned car with the slogan "Revolt" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Residents walk past an abandoned car with the slogan "Revolt" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

<p>A "Stop" sign with the slogan "Stop the Airport" is seen in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A "Stop" sign with the slogan "Stop the Airport" is seen in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014.

<p>A resident walks with his dog to his wood cabin near "Le Port" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A resident walks with his dog to his wood cabin near "Le Port" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014.

