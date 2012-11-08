Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 8, 2012 | 9:26am EST

Nor'easter brings new misery

<p>James Latus plays with his dog Jersey along the Hudson River after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

James Latus plays with his dog Jersey along the Hudson River after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

James Latus plays with his dog Jersey along the Hudson River after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
1 / 32
<p>An American flag is seen among trees destroyed by Superstorm Sandy and covered in snow in Manhasset, New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An American flag is seen among trees destroyed by Superstorm Sandy and covered in snow in Manhasset, New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

An American flag is seen among trees destroyed by Superstorm Sandy and covered in snow in Manhasset, New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 32
<p>A man shovels snow caused by a nor'easter storm, in the Stuyvesant Town neighborhood of New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A man shovels snow caused by a nor'easter storm, in the Stuyvesant Town neighborhood of New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man shovels snow caused by a nor'easter storm, in the Stuyvesant Town neighborhood of New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
3 / 32
<p>A parking lot attendant walks past snow covered cars after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A parking lot attendant walks past snow covered cars after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A parking lot attendant walks past snow covered cars after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 32
<p>A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
5 / 32
<p>A Con Edison emergency vehicle which crashed into a barricade after a nor'easter storm, is seen in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A Con Edison emergency vehicle which crashed into a barricade after a nor'easter storm, is seen in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A Con Edison emergency vehicle which crashed into a barricade after a nor'easter storm, is seen in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
6 / 32
<p>Henrik (L) a tourist visiting from Norway and John from Wayne, New Jersey build a snowman together during a snow storm in New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Henrik (L) a tourist visiting from Norway and John from Wayne, New Jersey build a snowman together during a snow storm in New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Henrik (L) a tourist visiting from Norway and John from Wayne, New Jersey build a snowman together during a snow storm in New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 32
<p>A man throws salt across a sidewalk after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A man throws salt across a sidewalk after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man throws salt across a sidewalk after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 32
<p>Sneakers are seen hanging from an electricity wire under snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Sneakers are seen hanging from an electricity wire under snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Sneakers are seen hanging from an electricity wire under snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 32
<p>People walk through the wind and snow at New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

People walk through the wind and snow at New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People walk through the wind and snow at New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 32
<p>Snow covers a fallen tree in a neighborhood which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Snow covers a fallen tree in a neighborhood which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Snow covers a fallen tree in a neighborhood which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 32
<p>A victim of Hurricane Sandy receives a meal from an American Red Cross Disaster Relief truck during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A victim of Hurricane Sandy receives a meal from an American Red Cross Disaster Relief truck during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A victim of Hurricane Sandy receives a meal from an American Red Cross Disaster Relief truck during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
12 / 32
<p>Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 32
<p>Children run to their parents after leaving the school bus in New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, which was hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Children run to their parents after leaving the school bus in New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, which was hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Children run to their parents after leaving the school bus in New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, which was hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 32
<p>Snow falls on a coach, stacked with other debris piled outside a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, as a potent Nor'easter, or Northeaster storm, descended on the area, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Snow falls on a coach, stacked with other debris piled outside a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, as a potent Nor'easter, or Northeaster storm, descended on the area,...more

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Snow falls on a coach, stacked with other debris piled outside a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, as a potent Nor'easter, or Northeaster storm, descended on the area, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 32
<p>A car is seen covered in snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A car is seen covered in snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A car is seen covered in snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
16 / 32
<p>A man works on local phone lines during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man works on local phone lines during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man works on local phone lines during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 32
<p>A man walks across an overpass during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A man walks across an overpass during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man walks across an overpass during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
18 / 32
<p>A woman walks past a fallen tree during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A woman walks past a fallen tree during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman walks past a fallen tree during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
19 / 32
<p>A woman struggles with her umbrella in the wind and snow in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman struggles with her umbrella in the wind and snow in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman struggles with her umbrella in the wind and snow in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
20 / 32
<p>People clean debris from a home devastated by superstore Sandy while theNor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm arrives to Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People clean debris from a home devastated by superstore Sandy while theNor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm arrives to Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People clean debris from a home devastated by superstore Sandy while theNor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm arrives to Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
21 / 32
<p>A toilet damaged by superstorm Sandy is seen on a street during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A toilet damaged by superstorm Sandy is seen on a street during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A toilet damaged by superstorm Sandy is seen on a street during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
22 / 32
<p>A woman walks down Beach 91st street during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A woman walks down Beach 91st street during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman walks down Beach 91st street during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 32
<p>A worker clears snow outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A worker clears snow outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A worker clears snow outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
24 / 32
<p>A boat deposited on the street during Hurricane Sandy is seen amid snow fall from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A boat deposited on the street during Hurricane Sandy is seen amid snow fall from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A boat deposited on the street during Hurricane Sandy is seen amid snow fall from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 32
<p>A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 32
<p>People push carts through snow caused by a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

People push carts through snow caused by a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People push carts through snow caused by a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
27 / 32
<p>Men search through donated clothes and supplies as a road begins to flood during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Men search through donated clothes and supplies as a road begins to flood during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Men search through donated clothes and supplies as a road begins to flood during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
28 / 32
<p>A shoe left on a street by Hurricane Sandy is seen covered in snow from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A shoe left on a street by Hurricane Sandy is seen covered in snow from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A shoe left on a street by Hurricane Sandy is seen covered in snow from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 32
<p>Homeowner Chris Brady stands at a wall of windows damaged by Hurricane Sandy to watch snow fall during nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Homeowner Chris Brady stands at a wall of windows damaged by Hurricane Sandy to watch snow fall during nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Homeowner Chris Brady stands at a wall of windows damaged by Hurricane Sandy to watch snow fall during nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 32
<p>A New York City Sanitation worker walks in front of piles of debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A New York City Sanitation worker walks in front of piles of debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A New York City Sanitation worker walks in front of piles of debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
31 / 32
<p>A general view of hoboken partially covered by fog and snow during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A general view of hoboken partially covered by fog and snow during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A general view of hoboken partially covered by fog and snow during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Athens ablaze

Athens ablaze

Next Slideshows

Athens ablaze

Athens ablaze

Another anti-austerity protest turns violent in Greece.

Nov 07 2012
Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Felix Ordonez, who died on Tuesday.

Nov 07 2012
Victory for Obama

Victory for Obama

Obama defeats Romney for a second term in office.

Nov 07 2012
Obama vs. Romney

Obama vs. Romney

The presidential campaign from both sides.

Nov 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast