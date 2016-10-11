Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 10, 2016 | 10:55pm EDT

North Carolina from above

A group of people are seen walking through flood waters after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A swift water rescue team is seen making its way through a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A tractor trailer is seen in flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Fuel tanks are seen after flood waters rose in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A boat is seen carrying residents from a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A man walks through flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A boat is seen in the flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Homes are seen underwater in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view of a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A home is seen under water in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A national guard vehicle is seen driving through a flooded street in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A car drives through flood waters along interstate 95 in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view of the flood in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

People are seen walking on an elevated path as flood waters surround them in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view of a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view of the flood in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

