North Carolina wins NCAA title
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins reacts in the locker room after the loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams cuts down the net. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with the championship trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II cuts a piece of the net. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks celebrates with teammates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson dances with teammates after the win. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few consoles guard Nigel Williams-Goss. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson and his teammates react after the game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss reacts with head coach Mark Few. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks dunks the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jordan Mathews loses his balance as he dribbles down the baseline defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs team and fans react during the second half. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks defend Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss dribbles as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II lies on the court. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II shoots the ball during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson puts up a shot defended by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins and Josh Perkins. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye go for a loose ball. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
