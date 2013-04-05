Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 5, 2013 | 4:30pm EDT

North Dakota booming

<p>An aerial image shows a natural gas flare after sunset outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An aerial image shows a natural gas flare after sunset outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

An aerial image shows a natural gas flare after sunset outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 25
<p>A man walks by the Amtrak train station in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man walks by the Amtrak train station in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man walks by the Amtrak train station in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows a train making its way along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An aerial view shows a train making its way along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

An aerial view shows a train making its way along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 25
<p>A pipeline network is seen in a field outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A pipeline network is seen in a field outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A pipeline network is seen in a field outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 25
<p>An oil derrick is seen at a fracking site for extracting oil outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An oil derrick is seen at a fracking site for extracting oil outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

An oil derrick is seen at a fracking site for extracting oil outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 25
<p>The North Dakota license plate is seen on the backside of a dirty truck outside an oil drilling site in Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The North Dakota license plate is seen on the backside of a dirty truck outside an oil drilling site in Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

The North Dakota license plate is seen on the backside of a dirty truck outside an oil drilling site in Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 25
<p>A aerial image shows a train entering a depot along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A aerial image shows a train entering a depot along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A aerial image shows a train entering a depot along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 25
<p>A horse is seen in a field near an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A horse is seen in a field near an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A horse is seen in a field near an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 25
<p>Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 25
<p>A truck parked along side of a road is pictured through a frosted window during sunrise in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A truck parked along side of a road is pictured through a frosted window during sunrise in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A truck parked along side of a road is pictured through a frosted window during sunrise in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 25
<p>Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 25
<p>A warning sign for a natural gas pipeline is seen as natural gas flares at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A warning sign for a natural gas pipeline is seen as natural gas flares at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A warning sign for a natural gas pipeline is seen as natural gas flares at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 25
<p>Men sit inside Lonnie's Roadhouse cafe at a truck stop in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Men sit inside Lonnie's Roadhouse cafe at a truck stop in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

Men sit inside Lonnie's Roadhouse cafe at a truck stop in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 25
<p>A mailbox is seen along a road during a snowstorm outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A mailbox is seen along a road during a snowstorm outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A mailbox is seen along a road during a snowstorm outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 25
<p>A mobile home is seen parked at a site in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A mobile home is seen parked at a site in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A mobile home is seen parked at a site in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 25
<p>A man demonstrates how an oil sample is taken at a drilling rig site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man demonstrates how an oil sample is taken at a drilling rig site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man demonstrates how an oil sample is taken at a drilling rig site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 25
<p>A man works on the rig of an oil drilling pump site in McKenzie County outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man works on the rig of an oil drilling pump site in McKenzie County outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man works on the rig of an oil drilling pump site in McKenzie County outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 25
<p>An advertisement for a Rebel Roughneck talent show is seen inside a restaurant in Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An advertisement for a Rebel Roughneck talent show is seen inside a restaurant in Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

An advertisement for a Rebel Roughneck talent show is seen inside a restaurant in Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 25
<p>A man demonstrates how an oil thief takes a sample from a tank at a drilling site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man demonstrates how an oil thief takes a sample from a tank at a drilling site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man demonstrates how an oil thief takes a sample from a tank at a drilling site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 25
<p>Donnie Hampton, from Atlanta, Georgia, waits at the bus depot in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Hampton, worked 84 hrs a week as a chef at a lodge before being let go do to downsizing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Donnie Hampton, from Atlanta, Georgia, waits at the bus depot in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Hampton, worked 84 hrs a week as a chef at a lodge before being let go do to downsizing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

Donnie Hampton, from Atlanta, Georgia, waits at the bus depot in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Hampton, worked 84 hrs a week as a chef at a lodge before being let go do to downsizing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 25
<p>Stori Stotts, from Soda Springs, Idaho, 20, poses with her housekeeping supplies at the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Stori works close to 80 a hours a week cleaning rooms and residences at the man camp while also working in the lodge supplies store. She plans on working for two years saving enough money to pay for tuition at a beauty school in Hawaii. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Stori Stotts, from Soda Springs, Idaho, 20, poses with her housekeeping supplies at the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Stori works close to 80 a hours a week cleaning rooms and residences at the...more

Friday, April 05, 2013

Stori Stotts, from Soda Springs, Idaho, 20, poses with her housekeeping supplies at the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Stori works close to 80 a hours a week cleaning rooms and residences at the man camp while also working in the lodge supplies store. She plans on working for two years saving enough money to pay for tuition at a beauty school in Hawaii. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 25
<p>Empty spots for razors are seen inside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Empty spots for razors are seen inside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

Empty spots for razors are seen inside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 25
<p>A man sits inside the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man sits inside the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man sits inside the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 25
<p>A man stands on a skateboard outside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man stands on a skateboard outside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man stands on a skateboard outside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 25
<p>A sign is seen advertising a weekly rental location in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A sign is seen advertising a weekly rental location in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 05, 2013

A sign is seen advertising a weekly rental location in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 05 2013
Death in the murder capital

Death in the murder capital

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The city of San Pedro Sula in Honduras has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people, and was named the world's most violent city.

Apr 05 2013
The lithium triangle

The lithium triangle

Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, a key component used in batteries that power everything from laptops to electric...

Apr 05 2013
India building collapse

India building collapse

Dozens are dead after an illegal, half-constructed building collapsed in seconds outside Mumbai.

Apr 05 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast