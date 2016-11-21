Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 21, 2016 | 9:20am EST

North Dakota pipeline protest

Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 20
A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 20
Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 20
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 20
Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 20
A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 20
A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 20
Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 20
Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 20
People cross a bridge at sunset in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People cross a bridge at sunset in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People cross a bridge at sunset in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 20
A person walks near the river in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person walks near the river in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A person walks near the river in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
12 / 20
A man chops wood in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man chops wood in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A man chops wood in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
13 / 20
Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
14 / 20
A woman speaks to other protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman speaks to other protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A woman speaks to other protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
15 / 20
Protesters sit in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters sit in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Protesters sit in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
16 / 20
A woman sits in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman sits in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A woman sits in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
17 / 20
A banner is flown over protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A banner is flown over protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A banner is flown over protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
18 / 20
Protesters burn sage in front of the courthouse in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters burn sage in front of the courthouse in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Protesters burn sage in front of the courthouse in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 20
A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Closing in on Mosul

Closing in on Mosul

Next Slideshows

Closing in on Mosul

Closing in on Mosul

Iraqi forces move closer to driving Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

Nov 18 2016
Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests

Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests

Former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is buried almost 30 years after his death, amid scattered protests around Manila.

Nov 18 2016
This week in Aleppo

This week in Aleppo

The besieged population of eastern Aleppo faces a "very bleak moment" with no food or medical supplies, winter approaching, and an increasingly fierce attack by...

Nov 18 2016
Obama's last tour of Europe

Obama's last tour of Europe

President Barack Obama takes his final trip to Europe as president before handing over power to Donald Trump.

Nov 17 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast