North Dakota pipeline protest
A woman walks in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A tipi is seen in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An encampment is seen during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People prepare wood for a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person walks a horse past the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman washes dishes in the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People work on a building project in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Cekpa Bald Eagle sits by a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the Oceti Sakowin camp security stands guard on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Cheryl Angel offers ceremonial tobacco on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People march in Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People burn sage during a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two people share a hug in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Sage burns during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A family from the Cheyenne River tribe plays together near Turtle Island during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man from the Havasupai tribe blesses people participating in a prayer circle near Turtle Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen at sunrise. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man stokes a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester paddles his canoe near barbed wire placed around Turtle Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters raise a banner on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving Day. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester named Benji Buffalo displays his collection of weapons used by police against protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota in an aerial photo provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department. Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man from the Lakota Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his neck poses for a photograph during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
