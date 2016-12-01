Edition:
Thu Dec 1, 2016

North Dakota pipeline protest

A woman walks in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A tipi is seen in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
An encampment is seen during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
People prepare wood for a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A person walks a horse past the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman washes dishes in the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People work on a building project in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cekpa Bald Eagle sits by a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Police stand guard during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A member of the Oceti Sakowin camp security stands guard on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Cheryl Angel offers ceremonial tobacco on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
People march in Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
People burn sage during a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Two people share a hug in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Sage burns during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A family from the Cheyenne River tribe plays together near Turtle Island during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man from the Havasupai tribe blesses people participating in a prayer circle near Turtle Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen at sunrise. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man stokes a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A protester paddles his canoe near barbed wire placed around Turtle Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Protesters raise a banner on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving Day. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A protester named Benji Buffalo displays his collection of weapons used by police against protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota in an aerial photo provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department. Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man from the Lakota Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his neck poses for a photograph during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
