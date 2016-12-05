Edition:
North Dakota pipeline protest

Native American "water protectors" celebrate that the Army Corps of Engineers has denied an easement for the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as demonstrations continue against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Horses are seen in a mirror in Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People celebrate in Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A man makes a sign that reads "vet check in" in Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Healer Angie Spencer uses sage to perform an "energy smudging" ceremony with a veteran inside the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
A woman walks in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
People prepare wood for a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A person walks a horse past the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman washes dishes in the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Cekpa Bald Eagle sits by a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Police stand guard during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A member of the Oceti Sakowin camp security stands guard on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Cheryl Angel offers ceremonial tobacco on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
People march in Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
People burn sage during a demonstration on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Two people share a hug in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Sage burns during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A family from the Cheyenne River tribe plays together near Turtle Island during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man from the Havasupai tribe blesses people participating in a prayer circle near Turtle Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen at sunrise. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man stokes a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A protester paddles his canoe near barbed wire placed around Turtle Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Protesters raise a banner on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving Day. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A protester named Benji Buffalo displays his collection of weapons used by police against protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota in an aerial photo provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department. Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man from the Lakota Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his neck poses for a photograph during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
