North Dakota pipeline protest
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for the controversial...more
A banner flies in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Oil producers in Canada and North Dakota are expected to benefit from a quicker route for crude oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. But going ahead with the...more
A weathered, inverted America flag catches the wind in a campsite in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Protesters rallied for months against plans to route the $3.8 billion pipeline beneath a lake near the...more
A car is seen buried in snow at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. At one point, nearly 10,000 people had flocked to federal land in North Dakota, including 4,000 veterans after protests turned violent at times....more
Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline graffiti is seen in the protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball. In a statement on Tuesday, the Standing Rock Sioux said they would fight the orders. "Americans know this pipeline...more
A security volunteer stands in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An anti-Dakota Access Pipeline sign hangs in the window of a bus being used as a residence in the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People walk through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline erect a new food storage tent out of the path of spring floods at the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Frost covers food supplies as protesters move them out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A weathered tribal flag flies over the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Moon Mandel, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, helps erect a new food storage tent above the path of spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
John Hollow of Helena, Montana, helps move food supplies out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Neby Ceeneby of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe helps move donated goods out of the path of potential spring floods in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Christina Rogers, 24, of Big Rapids, Michigan, walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
