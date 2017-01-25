North Dakota pipeline protest

Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline graffiti is seen in the protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball. In a statement on Tuesday, the Standing Rock Sioux said they would fight the orders. "Americans know this pipeline...more

Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline graffiti is seen in the protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball. In a statement on Tuesday, the Standing Rock Sioux said they would fight the orders. "Americans know this pipeline was unfairly rerouted towards our nation and without our consent. The existing pipeline route risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream," said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock tribe. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Close