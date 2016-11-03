Edition:
North Dakota pipeline protest

Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A member of the clergy prays in front of a burnt out truck during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Police in a boat destroy a makeshift bridge built by protesters during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People hug at the conclusion of a standoff with police during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Police use pepper spray against protesters in a boat during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People who were tear gassed return to the shore during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Sean Johnston (L) and Jack Loftus of Minneapolis, Minnesota, walk past a charred vehicle in front of a law enforcement barricade near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site north of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Dakota Access pipeline protesters inspect charred vehicles and signs in front of a law enforcement barricade near the pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Native American dancers perform during a peaceful demonstration near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Sioux Nation (C) meets with Morton County Sheriff's Department officers near a Dakota Access pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A log adorned with colorful decorations remains at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest encampment as construction work continues on the pipeline near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Sandra O'Connor of Bainbirdge Island, Washington, prays next to a charred vehicle located in front of a law enforcement barricade near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Brady One Feather of Standing Rock (L), and his son Peta Wambli One Feather enjoy a hot meal in the Oglala kitchen tent at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Native American dancers perform during a peaceful demonstration near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Construction continues on the Dakota Access Pipeline near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters (L-R) Nero St. Ciaran, Lamar Armstrong and Damon McCullough converse as they warm up near the fire in their camp at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A North Dakota law enforcement officers stands next to two armored vehicles just beyond the police barricade on Highway 1806 near a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Dakota Access pipeline protesters walk near a row of tribal nation flags after a demonstration near the Dakota Access pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Hundreds of Native American and environmental protesters exit the Oceti Sakowin campground as they march toward a law enforcement barricade near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Sioux Nation, leads his people to peacefully pray near a law enforcement barricade just outside of a Dakota Access pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Rob Wilson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Rob Wilson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Caro Gonzales of Olympia, Washington, prays in front of police during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
