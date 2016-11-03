North Dakota pipeline protest
Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the clergy prays in front of a burnt out truck during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police in a boat destroy a makeshift bridge built by protesters during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People hug at the conclusion of a standoff with police during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use pepper spray against protesters in a boat during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People who were tear gassed return to the shore during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Sean Johnston (L) and Jack Loftus of Minneapolis, Minnesota, walk past a charred vehicle in front of a law enforcement barricade near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site north of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Josh...more
Dakota Access pipeline protesters inspect charred vehicles and signs in front of a law enforcement barricade near the pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Native American dancers perform during a peaceful demonstration near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Sioux Nation (C) meets with Morton County Sheriff's Department officers near a Dakota Access pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
A log adorned with colorful decorations remains at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest encampment as construction work continues on the pipeline near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Sandra O'Connor of Bainbirdge Island, Washington, prays next to a charred vehicle located in front of a law enforcement barricade near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Brady One Feather of Standing Rock (L), and his son Peta Wambli One Feather enjoy a hot meal in the Oglala kitchen tent at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Native American dancers perform during a peaceful demonstration near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Construction continues on the Dakota Access Pipeline near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters (L-R) Nero St. Ciaran, Lamar Armstrong and Damon McCullough converse as they warm up near the fire in their camp at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
A North Dakota law enforcement officers stands next to two armored vehicles just beyond the police barricade on Highway 1806 near a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Dakota Access pipeline protesters walk near a row of tribal nation flags after a demonstration near the Dakota Access pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Hundreds of Native American and environmental protesters exit the Oceti Sakowin campground as they march toward a law enforcement barricade near the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Sioux Nation, leads his people to peacefully pray near a law enforcement barricade just outside of a Dakota Access pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Rob Wilson
A line of police move towards a roadblock and encampment of Native American and environmental protesters near an oil pipeline construction site, near the town of Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Rob Wilson
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Morton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Caro Gonzales of Olympia, Washington, prays in front of police during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The female Kurds fighting Islamic State
On the frontlines with Iranian-Kurdish female fighters battling Islamic State.
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.