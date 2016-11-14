North Dakota pipeline protest
PJ Herrera, 10, poses for a photograph during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man stands with his fist raised during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two men ride horses over a bridge that separates Army Corp of Engineers land and the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dan Nanamkin from the Nez Perce tribe hugs his dog during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People hold ceremonial objects during a protest march against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Four shell casings are shown after gunfire was heard during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man named Black Horse holds his grandson during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman beats a drum during a protest march against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard in a Dakota Access pipeline construction facility during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters are seen behind a banner during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man from the Muskogee tribe looks at the Oceti Sakowin shrouded in mist during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police block the highway from protesters next to the pipeline route. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign along the pipeline route. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A horse walks in the Oceti Sakowin during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A pipeline worker is seen leaving the location along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man warms his hands by the fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester is arrested next to the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear gas masks next to the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person sits by the Cannonball River during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person walks past the flags of many Indian Nations in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People from the Oceti Sakowin camp hold their hands up during presentation of a ceremonial staff. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Steve Tamayo drives in stakes to his tipi in an encampment. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman cries during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds up a mirror during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters occupy an island near their encampment while police stand guard during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protesters flies a flag during a stand off with police during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use tear gas on protesters occupying Turtle Island during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard during a stand off with protesters on a bridge during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman from the Navaho tribe stands in front of two trucks on a bridge during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Horse riders from the Bigfoot Riders, Dakota 38 Riders, Spirit Riders and the Bigfoot Youth Riders arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Next Slideshows
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
President Trump
Republican Donald Trump defied the polls and pundits to be elected as 45th president of the United States.
Hillary's failed historic presidential bid
Hillary Clinton fell short in her bid to become the first woman elected U.S. president when rival Donald Trump won in a stunning upset.
America divided after election
Thousands hit the streets to protest the election of Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.