Mon Sep 26, 2016

North Korea air show

A plane is seen at the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, North Korea. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

A plane is seen at the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, North Korea. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A plane is seen at the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, North Korea. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Helicopters are seen in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Helicopters are seen in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Helicopters are seen in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Planes are seen during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Planes are seen during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Planes are seen during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
People attend the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

People attend the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People attend the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
