North Korea celebrates anniversary
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
Airplanes form the symbol of the Workers' Party of Korea during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers carry flags under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015....more
Cameramen expect arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the beginning of the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Trucks carry drones under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson
Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Schoolgirls march under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers stand guard at the beginning of the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in...more
Soldiers carry rocket launchers in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015....more
Party officials gather under country and party's flags after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers with torches shout slogans during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
Senior officers clap hands as they listen speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers ride horses past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson
North Korean soldiers are lit by light from torches as they follow the performance on Pyongyang's main Kim Il Sung Square celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Missiles are taken on trucks past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson
Soldiers shout slogans towards a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
Soldiers, officials and workers walk before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party...more
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. ...more
Senior North Korean officers stand behind their hats after rain stopped during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls perform in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers hold their weapons as they ride on a truck with rocket launcher past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October...more
Soldiers carry their weapons marching past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers and military band pack their stuff before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers'...more
Soldiers carry their weapons in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. ...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks on stands during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015....more
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers watch their comrades marching past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers look towards a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans towards a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
A girl performer cries during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean soldier lifts a flag of the Workers' Party of Korea at the start of the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People leave Pyongyang's main Kim Il Sung Square after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) holds hand of senior Chinese Communist Party official Liu Yunshan as he waves to the crowd during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang,...more
People react as they listen to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers guard a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang,...more
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers hold their weapons as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James...more
A soldier (R) cries as her vehicle with rocket launchers drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10,...more
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
