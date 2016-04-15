Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 15, 2016 | 1:50pm EDT

North Korea celebrates

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il, on the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il, on the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il, on the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
People dance on the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

People dance on the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People dance on the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung, at Changdok School in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung, at Changdok School in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung, at Changdok School in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae, where bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il stand, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae, where bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il stand, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae, where bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il stand, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kyodo
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
Lesbos: First stop to Europe

Lesbos: First stop to Europe

Lesbos: First stop to Europe

Lesbos: First stop to Europe

Nearly a million people, many fleeing war, persecution and poverty in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, have risked their lives in rickety boats from Turkey,...

Apr 15 2016
GOP gala in Manhattan

GOP gala in Manhattan

Trump, Cruz and Kasich appear at the New York Republican Gala near Manhattan's busy Grand Central Terminal while protesters meet on the street outside.

Apr 14 2016
Celebrity stumpers

Celebrity stumpers

Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.

Apr 14 2016
Working class candidates

Working class candidates

Rivals Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton campaign for the union vote.

Apr 14 2016

