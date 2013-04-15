North Korea celebrates
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Attendees applaud during a central report meeting to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, at the April 25 Culture Hall in Pyongyang, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
The Mansudae Art Troupe performs during a music and dance concert titled "The Fortune of Chosun", attended by North Korean officials, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Students march at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants run in the International Association of Athletics Federations' 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon, held in conjunction with celebrations for the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, April 14,...more
North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans perform during the third annual April People's Arts and Culture Spring Celebration, at a theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers, workers and students stand before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA more
Students are seen at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival dance during an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean man takes pictures on a ferry on the 101st birthday of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 15, 2013. The top...more
Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. N REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
