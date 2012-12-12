North Korea launches rocket
A screen shows a rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at North Korea's satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A South Korean man walks past a television report on North Korea's rocket launch, at Seoul railway station in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces runs toward a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles unit in Ishigaki on Japan's southern island of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012....more
North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Anti-North Korean activists from conservative and right wing civic groups attend a rally denouncing the North's plan for rocket launch in Seoul, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at North Korea's satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
Anti-North Korean protesters burn a mock North Korean missile, its flag and an effigy of North's leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C) presides over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea launched a rocket, at the Blue House in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/The Blue House
An anti-North Korean protester defaces a North Korean flag and a portrait of the North's leader Kim Jong-un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Koreans make their way to Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers Myoko (L) and Kongo sail off from the JMSDF Sasebo base in Sasebo, southern Japan, December 6, 2012. The destroyers, armed with SM-3 missile interceptors were deployed in response to North Korea's...more
A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces stand guard near Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) land-to-air missiles, deployed at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-North Korean protester aims a mock pistol at an effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Koreans walk in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman holds an extra edition of a newspaper report on North Korea's rocket launch in Tokyo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano
