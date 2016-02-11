North Korea launches rocket

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released February 7, 2016. A satellite put into orbit by North Korea at the weekend does not appear to be transmitting,...more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released February 7, 2016. A satellite put into orbit by North Korea at the weekend does not appear to be transmitting, but it is worrying that the rocket that took it there delivered twice the payload of Pyongyang's previous launch, the head of the U.S. Army's Missile Defense Command said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yonhap

