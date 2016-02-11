Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2016 | 8:10pm EST

North Korea launches rocket

A metal object believed to be a part of North Korean long range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by South Korean Defense Ministry and released February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Defense Ministry/Yonhap

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released February 7, 2016. A satellite put into orbit by North Korea at the weekend does not appear to be transmitting, but it is worrying that the rocket that took it there delivered twice the payload of Pyongyang's previous launch, the head of the U.S. Army's Missile Defense Command said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. The launch, which followed Pyongyang's fourth nuclear bomb test on January 6, was condemned by the United States and countries around the world, which believe it was cover for development of ballistic missile technology. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched into the air at the Sohae rocket launch site in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A metal object believed to be a part of North Korea's long-range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by South Korean Defense Ministry and released February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Defense Ministry/Yonhap

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Kim Jong Un signs a document regarding a long-range rocket launch in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched, in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Kim Jong Un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A North Korean long-range rocket is seen on its launchpad before being launched, in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
