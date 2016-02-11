North Korea launches rocket
A metal object believed to be a part of North Korean long range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by South Korean Defense Ministry and released February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Defense Ministry/Yonhap
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released February 7, 2016. A satellite put into orbit by North Korea at the weekend does not appear to be transmitting,...more
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. The launch, which followed Pyongyang's fourth nuclear bomb test on January 6, was condemned by the United States and countries...more
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched into the air at the Sohae rocket launch site in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap
A metal object believed to be a part of North Korea's long-range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by South Korean Defense Ministry and released February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Defense Ministry/Yonhap
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un signs a document regarding a long-range rocket launch in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched, in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap
Kim Jong Un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean long-range rocket is seen on its launchpad before being launched, in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap
