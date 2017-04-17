Edition:
Mon Apr 17, 2017

North Korea on parade

A North Korean navy truck carries the 'Pukkuksong' submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean soldiers, some of them on horses, march. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
A soldier films North Korean soldiers, officers and high ranking officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Female North Korean soldiers march. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Members of a military band wait for transportation after a military parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
A soldier salutes from atop an armored vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Soldiers hold weapons while sitting on a vehicle carrying rockets. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People react as they pass in front of the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Attendees carry sheets in the colors of North Korea's national flag. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People react as they march past foreign journalists and the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Soldiers enjoy ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, April 16, 2017
Women in traditional clothes walk past military band members getting onto a truck. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Soldiers march by a portrait of North Korea's founding father, Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong'. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Men carry flags in front of the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean special forces soldiers march and shout slogans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il are covered after a military parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean soldiers march. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean officers wait. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Women wearing traditional clothes react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean soldiers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass dance event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People take part in a mass dance event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
People take part in a mass dance event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang before sunset as the capital preparers for a parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
