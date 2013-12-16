Edition:
North Korea remembers Kim Jong Il

<p>North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae in Pyongyang on the eve of the second anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae in Pyongyang in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo on December 16, 2013, on the eve of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean soldiers salute as civilians bow to bronze statues (not pictured) of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae in Pyongyang in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo on December 16, 2013, on the eve of the second death anniversary of Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives&nbsp;field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae in Pyongyang on the eve of the second anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang on December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives&nbsp;field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean People's Army soldiers take part in a rally to swear allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the second death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>A woman stands next to flowers as North Koreans offer flowers near bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il (R) at Mansudae in Pyongyang in this picture taken and provided by Kyodo on December 16, 2013, on the eve of the second death anniversary of Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) visits the Masik-Ryong Ski Resort, which is near completion, near Wonsan in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Masik-Ryong Ski Resort, which is near completion, near Wonsan in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives&nbsp;field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

