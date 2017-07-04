North Korea tests first ICBM

Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea has said it wants to develop a missile mounted with a nuclear warhead capable of striking the U.S. mainland. To do that it would need...more

Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea has said it wants to develop a missile mounted with a nuclear warhead capable of striking the U.S. mainland. To do that it would need an ICBM with a range of 8,000 km (4,800 miles) or more, a warhead small enough to be mounted on it and technology to ensure its stable re-entry into the atmosphere. KCNA/via REUTERS

