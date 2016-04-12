Edition:
North Korean collectibles

Pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed in a glass case in the apartment of Thomas Hui in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, 37, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, is fascinated by North Korean pins and badges, and has gathered over 100 featuring former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, and has been buying and trading these Communist accessories since 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Older badges featuring Kim Il Sung are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thomas Hui displays an Order of Kim Il Sung badge, the top order in North Korea, with a smudge at the back which may suggest a scraped-off serial number. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed in a glass case. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

North Korean propaganda posters are seen in the foreground as Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Badges featuring Kim Il Sung are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thomas Hui poses with a pin featuring Kim Il Sung, the smallest pin he has collected. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Two pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in suits and military uniform are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A badge featuring a statue of Kim Il Sung (lower R), is displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Two pins featuring Kim Il Sung wearing different facial expressions are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

