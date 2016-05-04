Edition:
Wed May 4, 2016

North Korean farm life

People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman pushes her bicycle at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman pushes her bicycle at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A woman pushes her bicycle at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A construction worker wears a hat with a red star at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A construction worker wears a hat with a red star at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A construction worker wears a hat with a red star at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The manager of the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm is silhouetted in front of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as he speaks to foreign reporters visiting just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The manager of the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm is silhouetted in front of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as he speaks to foreign reporters visiting just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
The manager of the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm is silhouetted in front of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as he speaks to foreign reporters visiting just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Drawings are seen on the wall of the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Drawings are seen on the wall of the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Drawings are seen on the wall of the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A man looks from inside a house at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man looks from inside a house at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A man looks from inside a house at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
