North Korean propaganda
People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in...more
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1,...more
People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the...more
North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013....more
North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. ...more
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more...more
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!"....more
