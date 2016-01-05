Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 4:50pm EST

North Korean propaganda

People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 25
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 25
Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 25
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
4 / 25
People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 25
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 25
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 25
North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 25
An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2007
An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
9 / 25
North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
10 / 25
North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
11 / 25
The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2013
The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 25
People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA

People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 25
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the Korean characters on a red propaganda sign read: " Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the Korean characters on a red propaganda sign read: " Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 25
North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
15 / 25
Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2008
Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
16 / 25
A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 25
North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
18 / 25
North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2013
North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 25
North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
20 / 25
North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2008
North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
21 / 25
A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 25
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA
Close
23 / 25
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
24 / 25
People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!". REUTERS/KCNA

People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!"....more

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2009
People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!". REUTERS/KCNA
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins

Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins

Next Slideshows

Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins

Civilians emerge from Ramadi ruins

Terrified families wave white flags as they emerge from homes reduced to rubble in the Iraqi city.

Jan 05 2016
Obama cries over Newtown

Obama cries over Newtown

President Obama wipes away tears as he lays out new steps to tighten gun rules.

Jan 05 2016
Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Which countries have the most firearms per capita?

Jan 05 2016
Guns in America

Guns in America

The far-reaching effects of firearms in the United States.

Jan 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast