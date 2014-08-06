Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 6, 2014 | 9:30am EDT

North Korean summer camp

Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Songdowon, North Korea, off Korea's East Sea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Students from around the world walk during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Students from around the world play arcade games during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Students from around the world perform during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the Songdowon International Children's Camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency July 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodeling of Songdowon International Children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency May 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodeling of Songdowon International Children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency May 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

An unveiling ceremony of statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during the completion ceremony of Songdowon International Children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency May 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an unveiling ceremony of statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during the completion ceremony of Songdowon International Children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency May 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp as its remodeling project nears completion, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency April 21, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp as its remodeling project nears completion, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency April 21, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp as its remodeling project nears completion, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency April 21, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp during remodeling, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang February 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

