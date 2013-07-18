North Korean weapons ship
A Panama forensic worker works in a container holding a green missile-shaped object seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Portraits of crew are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A soldier stands near two containers holding arms seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, Panama, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A tugboat is seen next to North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso more
Police officers stand guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Worker stand on top of bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A wall hanging is seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view from on board North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A security guard is reflected on a photo of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso more
A worker stands nest to gags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A police officer guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli look at bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' docks at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
