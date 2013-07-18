Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 17, 2013 | 11:55pm EDT

North Korean weapons ship

<p>A Panama forensic worker works in a container holding a green missile-shaped object seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A Panama forensic worker works in a container holding a green missile-shaped object seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A Panama forensic worker works in a container holding a green missile-shaped object seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
1 / 22
<p>A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
2 / 22
<p>Portraits of crew are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Portraits of crew are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Portraits of crew are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
3 / 22
<p>A soldier stands near two containers holding arms seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A soldier stands near two containers holding arms seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A soldier stands near two containers holding arms seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
4 / 22
<p>Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
5 / 22
<p>A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, Panama, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, Panama, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, Panama, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
6 / 22
<p>A tugboat is seen next to North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A tugboat is seen next to North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A tugboat is seen next to North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
7 / 22
<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
8 / 22
<p>Police officers stand guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Police officers stand guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Police officers stand guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
9 / 22
<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
10 / 22
<p>Worker stand on top of bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Worker stand on top of bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Worker stand on top of bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
11 / 22
<p>A wall hanging is seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A wall hanging is seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A wall hanging is seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
12 / 22
<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
13 / 22
<p>A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
14 / 22
<p>A view from on board North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A view from on board North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A view from on board North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
15 / 22
<p>A security guard is reflected on a photo of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A security guard is reflected on a photo of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A security guard is reflected on a photo of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
16 / 22
<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
17 / 22
<p>A worker stands nest to gags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A worker stands nest to gags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A worker stands nest to gags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
18 / 22
<p>A police officer guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A police officer guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A police officer guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
19 / 22
<p>Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli look at bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli look at bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli look at bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
20 / 22
<p>Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
21 / 22
<p>North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' docks at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' docks at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' docks at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Heat wave in the USA

Heat wave in the USA

Next Slideshows

Heat wave in the USA

Heat wave in the USA

A sweltering heat wave persists in the northeast.

Jul 19 2013
Deadly food poisoning tragedy

Deadly food poisoning tragedy

At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...

Jul 18 2013
Death Valley's Ultramarathon

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

The 135-mile race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130...

Jul 17 2013
Royal baby watch

Royal baby watch

Britain awaits the imminent arrival of the third in line to the throne.

Jul 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast