North Korea's latest missile launch
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS
