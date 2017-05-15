Edition:
North Korea's latest missile launch

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS

