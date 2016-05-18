North Korea's nuclear ambitions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of researches into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to award party and state commendations to nuclear scientists, technicians, soldier-builders, workers and officials for their contribution to what North Korea said was a successful hydrogen bomb...more
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean nuclear plant is seen before demolition on a cooling tower (R) in Yongbyon, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Kyodo
A combination photo shows a cooling tower being demolished at a North Korean nuclear plant in Yongbyon, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa points at a graph of ground motion waveform data observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. REUTERS
Workers construct a new nuclear reactor in the North Korean village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean officials attend a rally celebrating the country's third nuclear test at the Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang February 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend a rally celebrating the country's third nuclear test at the Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang February 14, 2013. Korean characters on a sign (C) read,"(We) celebrate ardently success of the third underground nuclear test!"....more
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the...more
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county,...more
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12,...more
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read:...more
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Akira Nagai points to a spot on the map showing the quake center (X) during a news conference in Tokyo February 12, 2013. Seismic activities detected in North Korea...more
Next Slideshows
The Zika effect
Witnessing the fight against the Zika virus as its devastating effects are felt in Brazil.
Famous Olympic drug scandals
Some of the most famous Olympic athletes who were involved in drug scandals.
Deadly day in Baghdad
At least 72 people were killed by three bombings, extending the deadliest spate of attacks in the Iraqi capital so far this year.
Echoes of the Cultural Revolution
Red Guards, slogans, Mao and turmoil: the Cultural Revolution reverberates in China, 50 years later.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.