Edition:
United States

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
UNKNOWN, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 26
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016

Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from after North Korea claimed it tested a hydrogen bomb, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from after North Korea claimed it tested a hydrogen bomb, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 26
Photographer
KRT KRT
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

A KRT bulletin shows Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video September 9, 2016, following North Korea's fifth nuclear weapons test. KRT/via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A KRT bulletin shows Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video September 9, 2016, following North Korea's fifth nuclear weapons test. KRT/via Reuters
Close
6 / 26
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016

A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fourth nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fourth nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
UNKNOWN, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 26
Photographer
Handout .
Location
YOUNGBYON, North Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009

South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
Close
9 / 26
Photographer
Handout .
Location
YOUNGBYON, North Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009

South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
Close
10 / 26
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
YONGBYON, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009

Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. North Korea has a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the reactor has previously been used for plutonium production. Both materials can be used to make atomic bombs. Satellite imagery in 2015 showing melting snow on the buildings indicated the insides of the building may have been hot. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. North Korea has a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the reactor has previously been used for plutonium production. Both materials can be used to make atomic bombs. Satellite imagery in 2015 showing melting snow on the buildings indicated the insides of the building may have been hot. REUTERS
Close
11 / 26
Photographer
Lee Jae Won
Location
Kumho, Korea
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Workers construct a nuclear reactor in the village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. The facility, which was to have been built with international support, was never completed. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Workers construct a nuclear reactor in the village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. The facility, which was to have been built with international support, was never completed. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won
Close
12 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012

Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
Cholsan, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012

A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of sanctions...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of sanctions in force for its missile and nuclear tests. Pyongyang said the rocket launch was to put a satellite in orbit, but Washington and Tokyo described it as a disguised missile test. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
CHOLSAN, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012

Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012. North Korea says its rocket development is part of a space program aimed at putting satellites into orbit and rejects charges by the international...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012. North Korea says its rocket development is part of a space program aimed at putting satellites into orbit and rejects charges by the international community that it is a missile development in disguise. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
Cholsan, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012

A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 26
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013

A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
18 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 26
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012

A scientist stands beside the Kwangmyongsong-3 application satellite, to be put onto the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities April 8, 2012. The satellite was launched December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
A scientist stands beside the Kwangmyongsong-3 application satellite, to be put onto the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities April 8, 2012. The satellite was launched December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
20 / 26
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012

A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
21 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
22 / 26
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012

Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
23 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
UNKNOWN, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
24 / 26
Photographer
Reuters TV
Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2012

A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in this December 12, 2012, still image taken from TV. North Korea successfully launched the rocket, which North Korea says was designed to put a weather satellite into orbit. It was labelled by the U.S., South Korea and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far as...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2012
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in this December 12, 2012, still image taken from TV. North Korea successfully launched the rocket, which North Korea says was designed to put a weather satellite into orbit. It was labelled by the U.S., South Korea and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far as the continental the United States. The words at the bottom of the still image is an announcement of the successful launch of the rocket. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
Close
25 / 26
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
UNKNOWN, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
26 / 26

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

11:25am EST

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

9:22am EST

NBA All-Star Weekend

All Collections

NBA All-Star Weekend

Monday, February 20, 2017

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Friday, February 17, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »