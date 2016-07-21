Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 21, 2016 | 1:05pm EDT

North Korea's rockets

Ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
1 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
2 / 15
Multiple rocket launchers are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
3 / 15
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
4 / 15
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front . REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
5 / 15
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched into the air at the Sohae rocket launch site, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
6 / 15
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
7 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
8 / 15
A test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
9 / 15
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
10 / 15
A view of rockets launched during an exercise. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
11 / 15
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
12 / 15
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
13 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
14 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
15 / 15
