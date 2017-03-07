North Korea's secretive missile program
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA in an undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province, April 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, February 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of the Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri, April 2009. The image was taken about a half hour before a launch and shows a white missile in clear view on the launch pad. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, April 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in...more
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, February 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
