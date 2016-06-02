North Korea's supreme factory leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the newly built Mindulle Notebook Factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mil in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance at a new tree nursery run by the military. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the 810 army unit�s Salmon farms. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kom Jong Un gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
