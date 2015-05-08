Edition:
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kom Jong Un (R) gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 7, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency on November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L, seated) provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency July 4, 2013. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by KCNA news agency May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju (R) in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

