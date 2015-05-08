North Korea's supreme factory leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kom Jong Un (R) gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 18, 2015....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 7, 2015....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency on November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L, seated) provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 22,...more
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency July 4, 2013. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by KCNA news agency May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju (R) in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Baltimore PD
The Justice Department launches a federal civil rights investigation into the legality of the Baltimore's police department's use of force.
Cameron returns to power
Prime Minister David Cameron won an emphatic election victory in Britain, overturning predictions that the vote would be the closest in decades.
Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.
Britain's dead-heat election
Britain goes to vote in the tightest election for decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.