Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 11:05am EDT

North Korea's women workers

A woman works in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman works in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2012

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2012
A woman works in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship stand on the deck, near Mount Kumgang resort September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Workers of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship stand on the deck, near Mount Kumgang resort September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011
Workers of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship stand on the deck, near Mount Kumgang resort September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2013

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2013
A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2013

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2013
North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving a performance to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving a performance to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2012
Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving a performance to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An employee enters a room at a hotel in Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An employee enters a room at a hotel in Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
An employee enters a room at a hotel in Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers operate a production line at a factory making fruit juice near the Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Workers operate a production line at a factory making fruit juice near the Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012
Workers operate a production line at a factory making fruit juice near the Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean shop assistants walk on a street in Pyongyang July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

North Korean shop assistants walk on a street in Pyongyang July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
North Korean shop assistants walk on a street in Pyongyang July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Female workers takes a break on a fishing boat at the port of Rajin, in North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Female workers takes a break on a fishing boat at the port of Rajin, in North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
Female workers takes a break on a fishing boat at the port of Rajin, in North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands in a gift shop in central Rason city, part of the special economic zone northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman stands in a gift shop in central Rason city, part of the special economic zone northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2011
A woman stands in a gift shop in central Rason city, part of the special economic zone northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean woman (L) adjusts the position of seats for top leaders and guests ahead of an artistic performance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A North Korean woman (L) adjusts the position of seats for top leaders and guests ahead of an artistic performance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A North Korean woman (L) adjusts the position of seats for top leaders and guests ahead of an artistic performance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011
A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman smiles as she works at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman smiles as she works at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012
A woman smiles as she works at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A vendor stands inside a shop at the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City in Rajin, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A vendor stands inside a shop at the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City in Rajin, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
A vendor stands inside a shop at the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City in Rajin, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean worker sews inside a temporary soccer shoe factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A North Korean worker sews inside a temporary soccer shoe factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2012
A North Korean worker sews inside a temporary soccer shoe factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A North Korean traffic policewoman stands on a road in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A North Korean traffic policewoman stands on a road in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
A North Korean traffic policewoman stands on a road in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A North Korean station master waits for a train at a metro station in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A North Korean station master waits for a train at a metro station in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
A North Korean station master waits for a train at a metro station in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
