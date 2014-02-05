Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2014 | 3:10pm EST

Northeast digs out

<p>A taxi drives through a huge puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. The latest in a series of winter storms hit the United States, threatening to drop up to a foot of snow in central New England, snarling travel and eating into supplies of salt needed to keep roads clear. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A taxi drives through a huge puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. The latest in a series of winter storms hit the United States, threatening to drop up to a foot of snow in central New England, snarling travel and eating into...more

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A taxi drives through a huge puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. The latest in a series of winter storms hit the United States, threatening to drop up to a foot of snow in central New England, snarling travel and eating into supplies of salt needed to keep roads clear. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 27
<p>A man jumps over a puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man jumps over a puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A man jumps over a puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 27
<p>A woman struggles in the wind and sleet as she crosses the street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman struggles in the wind and sleet as she crosses the street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A woman struggles in the wind and sleet as she crosses the street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 27
<p>A disused pay phone is covered in snow in Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A disused pay phone is covered in snow in Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A disused pay phone is covered in snow in Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 27
<p>People walk through Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People walk through Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

People walk through Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 27
<p>Icicles drip off a bicycle seat in Central Park in the rain in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Icicles drip off a bicycle seat in Central Park in the rain in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Icicles drip off a bicycle seat in Central Park in the rain in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 27
<p>A bike is buried by snow in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A bike is buried by snow in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A bike is buried by snow in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 27
<p>A man sleeps on a bench at Logan Airport as flights were cancelled and delayed during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A man sleeps on a bench at Logan Airport as flights were cancelled and delayed during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A man sleeps on a bench at Logan Airport as flights were cancelled and delayed during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
8 / 27
<p>Travelers check an information monitor as weather causes flight cancellations and delays during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Travelers check an information monitor as weather causes flight cancellations and delays during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Travelers check an information monitor as weather causes flight cancellations and delays during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
9 / 27
<p>Workers clear snow in New York's financial district near Wall St. following an overnight snow storm, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Workers clear snow in New York's financial district near Wall St. following an overnight snow storm, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Workers clear snow in New York's financial district near Wall St. following an overnight snow storm, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 27
<p>A King Charles Spaniel sports a winter coat while walking in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A King Charles Spaniel sports a winter coat while walking in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A King Charles Spaniel sports a winter coat while walking in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
11 / 27
<p>Berries hang from a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Berries hang from a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Berries hang from a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 27
<p>Pedestrians climb over slush and snow in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Pedestrians climb over slush and snow in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Pedestrians climb over slush and snow in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 27
<p>Dan Hazelwood goes for a run in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Dan Hazelwood goes for a run in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Dan Hazelwood goes for a run in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
14 / 27
<p>A woman walks over a bridge covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman walks over a bridge covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A woman walks over a bridge covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 27
<p>A woman and her dog walk past a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman and her dog walk past a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A woman and her dog walk past a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 27
<p>A woman use an umbrella as she walk past a tree covered in ice and snow in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman use an umbrella as she walk past a tree covered in ice and snow in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A woman use an umbrella as she walk past a tree covered in ice and snow in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 27
<p>A woman pulls a child on a sled across Charles Street during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A woman pulls a child on a sled across Charles Street during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A woman pulls a child on a sled across Charles Street during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
18 / 27
<p>A U.S. Postal worker delivers packages during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A U.S. Postal worker delivers packages during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A U.S. Postal worker delivers packages during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
19 / 27
<p>A man rides his bike across a bridge during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A man rides his bike across a bridge during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A man rides his bike across a bridge during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
20 / 27
<p>David Damroze braved the blizzard to photograph a snow-covered sculpture of Mark Twain sitting on a park bench during a heavy snowstorm that covered the metro area in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

David Damroze braved the blizzard to photograph a snow-covered sculpture of Mark Twain sitting on a park bench during a heavy snowstorm that covered the metro area in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

David Damroze braved the blizzard to photograph a snow-covered sculpture of Mark Twain sitting on a park bench during a heavy snowstorm that covered the metro area in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
21 / 27
<p>Snowplows team up to clear a downtown street during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Snowplows team up to clear a downtown street during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Snowplows team up to clear a downtown street during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
22 / 27
<p>Workers team up to clear a sidewalk during a blizzard in Mission, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Workers team up to clear a sidewalk during a blizzard in Mission, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Workers team up to clear a sidewalk during a blizzard in Mission, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
23 / 27
<p>A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist vehicle stops to help a motorist that slide off interstate highway I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist vehicle stops to help a motorist that slide off interstate highway I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist vehicle stops to help a motorist that slide off interstate highway I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
24 / 27
<p>Traffic makes its way with limited visibility on interstate highway I-635 during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Traffic makes its way with limited visibility on interstate highway I-635 during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Traffic makes its way with limited visibility on interstate highway I-635 during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
25 / 27
<p>A man sleeps on a park bench under snow laden trees in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man sleeps on a park bench under snow laden trees in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A man sleeps on a park bench under snow laden trees in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 27
<p>Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Ice storm hits Slovenia

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Next Slideshows

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Snow and ice has paralyzed Slovenia, bringing down trees, cutting power from 50,000 homes and causing millions in damage.

Feb 05 2014
In the land of Niger

In the land of Niger

Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.

Feb 05 2014
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

Feb 05 2014
The making of a Boeing 737

The making of a Boeing 737

Boeing is set to increase its 737 production in Renton, Washington to more than two airplanes per day.

Feb 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast