Northeast digs out
A taxi drives through a huge puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. The latest in a series of winter storms hit the United States, threatening to drop up to a foot of snow in central New England, snarling travel and eating into...more
A man jumps over a puddle in the rain in Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman struggles in the wind and sleet as she crosses the street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A disused pay phone is covered in snow in Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk through Times Square in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Icicles drip off a bicycle seat in Central Park in the rain in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bike is buried by snow in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man sleeps on a bench at Logan Airport as flights were cancelled and delayed during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Travelers check an information monitor as weather causes flight cancellations and delays during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Workers clear snow in New York's financial district near Wall St. following an overnight snow storm, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A King Charles Spaniel sports a winter coat while walking in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Berries hang from a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Pedestrians climb over slush and snow in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Dan Hazelwood goes for a run in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman walks over a bridge covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman and her dog walk past a tree covered in ice in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman use an umbrella as she walk past a tree covered in ice and snow in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman pulls a child on a sled across Charles Street during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A U.S. Postal worker delivers packages during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man rides his bike across a bridge during a winter storm in Boston, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
David Damroze braved the blizzard to photograph a snow-covered sculpture of Mark Twain sitting on a park bench during a heavy snowstorm that covered the metro area in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Snowplows team up to clear a downtown street during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Missouri, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Workers team up to clear a sidewalk during a blizzard in Mission, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist vehicle stops to help a motorist that slide off interstate highway I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Traffic makes its way with limited visibility on interstate highway I-635 during a blizzard that covered the metro area in Kansas City, Kansas, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
A man sleeps on a park bench under snow laden trees in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
