Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 5:55pm EDT

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 21
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 21
Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 21
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 21
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool
Close
6 / 21
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
7 / 21
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
8 / 21
Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
9 / 21
Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
10 / 21
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
11 / 21
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
12 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 21
Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 21
A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 21
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 21
Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
20 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

Next Slideshows

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Mar 23 2017
The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Mar 23 2017
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the...

Mar 23 2017
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...

Mar 22 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast