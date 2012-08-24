Edition:
Norway jails "sane" Breivik

<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he arrives at the court room in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. The Norwegian court found Breivik sane in the murder of 77 people in a gun and bomb massacre last year, sending him to jail for at least 21 years and dismissing the prosecution's request for an insane verdict. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he arrives at the court room in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. The Norwegian court found Breivik sane in the murder of 77 people in a gun and bomb massacre last year, sending him to jail for at least 21 years and dismissing the prosecution's request for an insane verdict. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and one of his lawyers Tord Jordet (R) arrive to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and one of his lawyers Tord Jordet (R) arrive to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Professional judge Arne Lyng (L) reads the verdict of the trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, as professional judge Wenche Arntzen looks on, in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Professional judge Arne Lyng (L) reads the verdict of the trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, as professional judge Wenche Arntzen looks on, in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>The handcuffed hands of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik are pictured as he arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

The handcuffed hands of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik are pictured as he arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011 first detonating a car bomb outside government headquarters and killing eight, then gunning down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at the ruling Labour Party's summer camp on Utoeya Island. REUTERS/Lasse Tur</p>

An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011 first detonating a car bomb outside government headquarters and killing eight, then gunning down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at the ruling Labour Party's summer camp on Utoeya Island. REUTERS/Lasse Tur

<p>Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011, after a suspected right-wing Christian gunman in police uniform killed at least 84 people in a ferocious attack on a youth summer camp of Norway's ruling Labour party, and hours after a bomb killed seven in Oslo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011, after a suspected right-wing Christian gunman in police uniform killed at least 84 people in a ferocious attack on a youth summer camp of Norway's ruling Labour party, and hours after a bomb killed seven in Oslo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Rescue personnel push an injured victim away from the camp site in Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Edvardsen/Scanpix</p>

Rescue personnel push an injured victim away from the camp site in Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Edvardsen/Scanpix

<p>Youths are escorted away from a camp site in Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Edvardsen/Scanpix</p>

Youths are escorted away from a camp site in Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Edvardsen/Scanpix

<p>A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord</p>

A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord

<p>Family members and survivors react as Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja (not seen) arrive to comfort them outside a hotel in Sundvollen, northwest of Oslo July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Family members and survivors react as Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja (not seen) arrive to comfort them outside a hotel in Sundvollen, northwest of Oslo July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix</p>

This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix

<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik smiles as he arrives at the court room in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. Breivik was jailed for a maximum term on Friday when judges declared him sane enough to answer for the murder of 77 people last year, drawing a smirk of triumph from the self-styled warrior against Islam. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik smiles as he arrives at the court room in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. Breivik was jailed for a maximum term on Friday when judges declared him sane enough to answer for the murder of 77 people last year, drawing a smirk of triumph from the self-styled warrior against Islam. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik speaks to one of his lawyers Vibeke Hein Baera (R) as he arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik speaks to one of his lawyers Vibeke Hein Baera (R) as he arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>The fake police identification card worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

The fake police identification card worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Media and the general public gather outside the court where Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik, the man accused of a killing spree and bomb attack in Norway, appeared in Oslo July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Media and the general public gather outside the court where Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik, the man accused of a killing spree and bomb attack in Norway, appeared in Oslo July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Norwegian murder suspect Anders Behring Breivik (R) confers with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad prior to the opening of the sixth day of his trial in Oslo April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Norwegian murder suspect Anders Behring Breivik (R) confers with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad prior to the opening of the sixth day of his trial in Oslo April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L), who is expected to give his account of events on the July 22, 2011 attacks at Utoeya island, is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool</p>

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L), who is expected to give his account of events on the July 22, 2011 attacks at Utoeya island, is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool

<p>Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik (2nd L) stands with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (2nd R) during the morning break on the sixth day of his trial in Oslo April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik (2nd L) stands with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (2nd R) during the morning break on the sixth day of his trial in Oslo April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>A woman wearing a wristband reading "Utoeya" breaks out in tears in front of a sea of flowers and candles following a memorial service in the Oslo cathedral July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A woman wearing a wristband reading "Utoeya" breaks out in tears in front of a sea of flowers and candles following a memorial service in the Oslo cathedral July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Survivors react as Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja (not seen) arrive to comfort them outside a hotel in Sundvollen, northwest of Oslo July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Survivors react as Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja (not seen) arrive to comfort them outside a hotel in Sundvollen, northwest of Oslo July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Members of Norwegian Special Forces land by boat on the shore of the island of Utoeya July 22, 2011, after a shooting took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Jan Bjerkeli</p>

Members of Norwegian Special Forces land by boat on the shore of the island of Utoeya July 22, 2011, after a shooting took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Jan Bjerkeli

<p>Rescue personnel continue in their search for the missing in Tyrifjord lake, just off Utoeya island July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Rescue personnel continue in their search for the missing in Tyrifjord lake, just off Utoeya island July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Survivors of a shooting rampage on the Utoeya island break out in tears following a memorial service in the Oslo cathedral July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Survivors of a shooting rampage on the Utoeya island break out in tears following a memorial service in the Oslo cathedral July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Psychiatrist Terje Toerrisen reacts in the courtroom during Breivik's trial for the murder of 77 people, in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Psychiatrist Terje Toerrisen reacts in the courtroom during Breivik's trial for the murder of 77 people, in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (R) and his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (front L) look across the courtroom at a life-size dummy to be used to illustrate to the court how and where the different victims at Utoeya island were hit by Breivik's shots, in Oslo May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (R) and his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (front L) look across the courtroom at a life-size dummy to be used to illustrate to the court how and where the different victims at Utoeya island were hit by Breivik's shots, in Oslo May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Norwegian far right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court while the prosecutors deliver their closing arguments in Oslo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Norwegian far right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court while the prosecutors deliver their closing arguments in Oslo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Members of the media take pictures of Norwegian gunman Anders Behring Breivik (L) during his trial in court in Oslo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Members of the media take pictures of Norwegian gunman Anders Behring Breivik (L) during his trial in court in Oslo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

<p>Roses bearing names of the victims of the July 22, 2011 Utoeya shootings, are tied to a fence close to the front door of the courthouse, as the first week of Anders Behring Breivik's trial ends in Oslo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kyrre Lien/Scanpix</p>

Roses bearing names of the victims of the July 22, 2011 Utoeya shootings, are tied to a fence close to the front door of the courthouse, as the first week of Anders Behring Breivik's trial ends in Oslo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kyrre Lien/Scanpix

<p>A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to the victims of the shooting spree and bomb attack in Norway, on the shore in front of Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to the victims of the shooting spree and bomb attack in Norway, on the shore in front of Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>People stand on a memorial on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake overlooking Utoeya island August 1, 2011, where anti-Islam extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people in a shooting rampage in July. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

People stand on a memorial on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake overlooking Utoeya island August 1, 2011, where anti-Islam extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people in a shooting rampage in July. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre leave on a boat after a visit to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre leave on a boat after a visit to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A girl holds a flower as she takes part in a march near Utoeya island to pay their respects for the victims of the killing spree and bomb attack in Norway, in the village of Sundvollen, northwest of Oslo, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A girl holds a flower as she takes part in a march near Utoeya island to pay their respects for the victims of the killing spree and bomb attack in Norway, in the village of Sundvollen, northwest of Oslo, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A candle is lit in commemoration of the victims of a shooting as a child walks through a lake near the Utoeya island in Sundvollen July 29, 2011, where anti-Islam extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A candle is lit in commemoration of the victims of a shooting as a child walks through a lake near the Utoeya island in Sundvollen July 29, 2011, where anti-Islam extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Flowers float in a lake in front of the site of the killing spree on Utoeya island northwest of Oslo July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Flowers float in a lake in front of the site of the killing spree on Utoeya island northwest of Oslo July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011, where anti-Islam extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people last week. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011, where anti-Islam extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people last week. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A woman lights a candle at the Oslo Cathedral August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A woman lights a candle at the Oslo Cathedral August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Western wildfires

Western wildfires

Western wildfires

Western wildfires

Firefighters work to control wildfires across several states.

Protests erupt in Egypt

Protests erupt in Egypt

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Cairo's Tahrir Square.

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano became active in 1999.

Haiti's tent cities

Haiti's tent cities

Over 350,000 are still homeless following the 2010 earthquake.

