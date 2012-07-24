Norway massacre: A year later
A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation), guests and relatives of those who died a year ago attended a memorial service on the island to mark the first anniversary of the...more
A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation), guests and relatives of those who died a year ago attended a memorial service on the island to mark the first anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self-confessed killer Anders Breivik. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur
People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix
Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix
Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix
Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, on Utoeya island July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring...more
Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, on Utoeya island July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix
This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool
The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg follows the boat with families and friends of the 69 people who were gunned down and killed a year ago in Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. ...more
The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg follows the boat with families and friends of the 69 people who were gunned down and killed a year ago in Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
Best of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Syria
The fight moves into the capital Damascus.
Bulgaria bus bombing
Victims of the suicide blast return to Israel.
Fire on Tenerife Island
Fire-fighters work to prevent a forest fire from burning out of control on the southern part of Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.