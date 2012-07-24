Edition:
Norway massacre: A year later

<p>A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation), guests and relatives of those who died a year ago attended a memorial service on the island to mark the first anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self-confessed killer Anders Breivik. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur</p>

<p>People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix</p>

<p>People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix</p>

<p>Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix</p>

<p>Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, on Utoeya island July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix</p>

<p>Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix</p>

<p>Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool</p>

<p>The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg follows the boat with families and friends of the 69 people who were gunned down and killed a year ago in Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord</p>

<p>The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

<p>The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

<p>Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

<p>Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

