Notable deaths of 2014

Robin Williams, who was one of the world's most famous stand-up comedians and Oscar winner for his role in the 1997 drama "Good Will Hunting", died August 11 at age 63 of suicide.

Comedian Joan Rivers, the sassy, sharp-tongued comedy legend for whom no topic or person was off-limits, died on September 4 at age 81 in hospital following an outpatient procedure at a clinic.

Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta, who dressed New York socialites, Hollywood stars and American first ladies during a career that spanned five decades, died on October 20 at age 82 after battling cancer.

Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won an Academy Award for his role in "Capote" and accolades for his versatility and mesmerizing performances on the stage and screen, died on February 2 at age 46 of an accidental overdose of drugs.

American author and poet Maya Angelou, whose groundbreaking memoir "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" earned her international acclaim with its unflinching account of rape and racism in the segregated South, died on May 28 at age 86.

Actress Lauren Bacall, a husky voiced stage and screen actress whose marriage to actor Humphrey Bogart was one of Tinseltown's greatest romances, died on August 12 at age 89.

Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a Nobel laureate who told stories of miraculous and supernatural events with details of everyday life, died on April 17 at age 87.

Peaches Geldof, daughter of musician Bob Geldof and a media and fashion personality in her own right, died in April at age 25 of a drug-related death.

Actor Mickey Rooney, whose Hollywood career began in childhood and spanned 80 years, died on April 6 at age 93.

Actress Shirley Temple Black, a child actress and later U.S. ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia as well as Chief of Protocol of the United States, died on February 10 at age 85.

Former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon, the trailblazing warrior-statesman who stunned Arab foes with his dramatic battlefield turnarounds, died on January 11 aged 85, after eight years in a coma caused by a stroke.

Baseball player Tony Gwynn, whose 20-season caeer with the San Diego Padres earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame, died June 16 at age 54 of salivary gland cancer.

Ben Bradlee, the well-dressed, hard-driving editor who reigned over the Washington Post as the newspaper helped topple President Richard Nixon with its Watergate scandal coverage, died on October 21 at age 93 of natural causes.

Folk musician Pete Seeger, a leading voice for social justice who helped create the modern American folk music movement with enduring songs like "If I Had a Hammer", died on January 27 at age 94 of natural causes.

Marion Barry, known as Washington's "mayor for life" after serving four terms in office between 1979 and 1999 that were marred by scandals of womanizing, drinking and drug use, died on November 23 at age 78 due to complications from heart problems.

Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, a celebrated stylist and designer known for her sleek, sexy creations worn by stars including Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams and the long-time girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, died on March 17 at age 49 of suicide.

James Brady, a former U.S. presidential press secretary who became a leading gun control crusader after he was critically wounded in an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, died August 4 at age 73.

Director Mike Nichols, a nine-time Tony Award winner on Broadway and the Oscar-winning director of films such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," "The Graduate" and "Carnal Knowledge," died November 19 at age 83.

Actor and director Sir Richard Attenborough, known for directing "Gandhi" and acting in "Jurassic Park" and "Miracle on 34th Street" in a career that spanned six decades, died on August 24 at age 90.

Comedy actor and director Harold Ramis, best known for films such as "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day" and "Caddyshack", died on February 24 at age 69 of complications from a rare vascular disease.

Casey Kasem, the American radio personality who counted down pop music hits on his popular weekly radio show and also lent his distinctive voice to hippie sleuth Shaggy in the "Scooby Doo" cartoons, died June 15 at age 82.

Actor James Garner, best known for his prime-time television roles as the wisecracking frontier gambler on "Maverick" and as an ex-con turned private eye on "The Rockford Files," died on July 19 at age 86.

South African Nobel Prize-winning author Nadine Gordimer, an unwavering moralist who became one of the most powerful voices against the injustice of apartheid, died July 13 at age 90.

British actor Bob Hoskins, whose roles ranged from London gangsters to FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover and who starred opposite a cast of cartoon characters in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit", died April 29 at age 71 after a bout of pneumonia.

Actor Eli Wallach, an early practitioner of "method acting" who made a lasting impression as the scuzzy bandit Tuco in the film "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," died June 24 at age 98.

Legendary stage and screen actress Ruby Dee, who won acclaim in theater, film and television and became a notable figure in the U.S. civil rights movement, died June 11 at age 91.

Former U.S. Representative James Traficant of Ohio, a brash, eccentric former sheriff known for his bombastic speeches who later went to prison for corruption, died September 27 at age 73, after a tractor rolled over and pinned him underneath at his home in Ohio.

