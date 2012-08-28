Edition:
Notting Hill Carnival

Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

August 27, 2012

Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

A performer dances at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Performers shelter from the rain at the start of Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Performers dance in the street during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

A performer is painted green during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Crowds fill the streets as they watch the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Spectators dance while they watch the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

A performer dances in the street near police officers during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Performers dance in the street during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

Young women take part in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

A child blows a vuvuzela at the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012.

Monday, August 27, 2012

