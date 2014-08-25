Edition:
Notting Hill Carnival

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
