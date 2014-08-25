Notting Hill Carnival
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Next Slideshows
Mending dolls and hearts
Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys.
Homemade Lamborghini
Two Chinese car enthusiasts spend ten years and $800,000 building a replica Lamborghini Diablo.
36 days on display
A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.