Pictures | Mon Aug 26, 2013

Notting Hill Carnival

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A participant waits before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A participant poses for a photograph before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A man carries a dog on his shoulders before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Performers prepare before the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Crowds gather for the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

