Notting Hill Carnival
Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer dances with police during the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer adjusts her costume before participating in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People interact with a figure during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers hold umbrellas during a brief rain shower as they participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer reacts during a rain shower as she participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
World Bog Snorkelling Championships
Participants try to navigate a bog in the quickest time during the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.
Military music on the Red Square
Military bands and folk groups perform during the International Military Music Festival in Moscow's Red Square.
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers
Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.
Bridging the continents
Turkey opens one of the world's biggest suspension bridges, creating a new link between two continents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.