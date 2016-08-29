Edition:
Notting Hill Carnival

Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer dances with police during the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer adjusts her costume before participating in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People interact with a figure during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People dance during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers hold umbrellas during a brief rain shower as they participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer reacts during a rain shower as she participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A performer participates in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
