Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 9:15am EDT

NRA annual meeting

A lady rests as people visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Grace G. looks at a rifle in the trade booth showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo made holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Carrie Johnston gets her photo taken with Oliver North during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Vanessa Aguilar plays games on her phone as her family waits in line to meet musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, who was signing autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Shayanne Roberts looks at rifles in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Brett Throckmorten of Barnes Bullets shows Logan Wingo how to sight down an electronic rifle in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Attendees visit the air gun range during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, signs autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Virginia Bass gets an autograph from actor and former Marine Gunnery Sergeant R Lee Ermey in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association, speaks during the NRA's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Brendan Walsh looks at a rifle scope in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Dave Verner looks at pistols and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Sarah Elizabeth "S. E." Cupp speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Blake Scherrer looks at a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Attendees walk past the words "If they can ban one they can ban them all" referencing a recent effort to ban "green tip" ammunition during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Attendees look at pistols as they visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Benjamin Carson speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Casey Barnes looks at shotguns in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Derek Dimiceli looks at rifles and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
