NRA welcomes Trump

Donald Trump addresses members of the National Rifle Association's during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Attendees look on during the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Gun enthusiasts test out laser sights at Crimson Trace Corp. at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Donald Trump addresses members of the National Rifle Association's during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Asher Thomson, 5, looks over a pair of Colt revolvers at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre attends the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Gun enthusiasts look over Sig Sauers guns at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings & exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Donald Trump attends the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Gun enthusiasts look over Winchester guns at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings & exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Attendees recite the pledge of allegiance before the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Blaine Bushnell, 13, and his father Justin look over Alexander Arms guns at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings & exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
An image of Hillary Clinton is seen on a screen during the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
An attendee looks on before the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Gun instructor Robert Allen works with Eathan Hawkins, 8, at the air gun range at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Sheriff David Clark addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Senator Rand Paul addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
