Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2013 | 10:40am EDT

NRA's annual meeting

<p>Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. President Barack Obama and national media are demonizing law-abiding gun owners in the wake of recent violent acts, National Rifle Association leaders and political allies said on Friday at its first convention since the Connecticut school massacre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. President Barack Obama and national media are demonizing...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Event goers walk to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. President Barack Obama and national media are demonizing law-abiding gun owners in the wake of recent violent acts, National Rifle Association leaders and political allies said on Friday at its first convention since the Connecticut school massacre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 30
<p>Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of NRA members gather in Houston this weekend for the first time since the U.S. Senate rejected a plan last month to expand background checks for gun buyers, but officials say attendees will not sit back to celebrate victory. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of NRA members gather in Houston this weekend for the first...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Event goers enter the exhibit hall of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of NRA members gather in Houston this weekend for the first time since the U.S. Senate rejected a plan last month to expand background checks for gun buyers, but officials say attendees will not sit back to celebrate victory. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 30
<p>Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 30
<p>Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Attendees arrive to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 30
<p>A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts. Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are bringing "new energy" to the NRA. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts. Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are bringing "new energy" to the NRA. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
5 / 30
<p>A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
6 / 30
<p>A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

A woman uses a smart phone to photograph a young man holding a shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 30
<p>A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A couple look at shot guns at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 30
<p>The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

The U.S. and Texas flags are reflected below a sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 30
<p>Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Tommy Joost of Victoria, Texas holds up a raffle ticket to win a gun during the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 30
<p>Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. ...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves as she enters the stage to speak during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 30
<p>U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas claps before speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 30
<p>Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 30
<p>Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Attendees applaud during the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A man awaits the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 30
<p>Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pose with guitars in the shape of guns as they wait in line to get the guitars signed by musician Ted Nugent (unseen) during a book signing event at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. The men said they plan to auction off the guitars after getting them signed by Nugent and use the money to fund the Armed Citizen Project. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pose with guitars in the shape of guns as they wait in line to get the guitars signed by musician Ted Nugent (unseen) during a book signing event...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Houston residents Chad Blancett (L) and Derrick Cavaco, who say they work for the Armed Citizen Project, pose with guitars in the shape of guns as they wait in line to get the guitars signed by musician Ted Nugent (unseen) during a book signing event at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. The men said they plan to auction off the guitars after getting them signed by Nugent and use the money to fund the Armed Citizen Project. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 30
<p>Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Veteran James Holman from Houston (C) arrives to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
17 / 30
<p>A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Men", during a gun raffle at the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Men", during a gun raffle at the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Monday, May 06, 2013

A man holds up a rifle which organizers said was used by actor Charlton Heston in the film "The Mountain Men", during a gun raffle at the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 30
<p>Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Members hold up their voting cards during the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting of Members in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
19 / 30
<p>Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of the NRA, during the Annual Meeting of Members for the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of the NRA, during the Annual Meeting of Members for the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Jim Porter (R), First Vice President of the NRA, applauds while standing next to David Keene, President of the NRA, during the Annual Meeting of Members for the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
20 / 30
<p>NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his vest covered in pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
21 / 30
<p>An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

An exhibitor shows a North American Arms .22 short mini revolver to an event goer during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 30
<p>Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

Activists hold placards outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 30
<p>An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

An activist holds a sign outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
24 / 30
<p>Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Factory engraved Colt revolvers from 1873-1940 are displayed at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
25 / 30
<p>A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A woman takes aim with a Beretta shotgun at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
26 / 30
<p>A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A pink assault rifle hangs among others at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
27 / 30
<p>A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A bra holster is displayed on a mannequin at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
28 / 30
<p>A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A woman from a "zombie target" exhibitor hands out flyers from a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the for the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
29 / 30
<p>A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, May 06, 2013

A man cleans an exhibit hall inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Orthodox Good Friday

Orthodox Good Friday

Next Slideshows

Orthodox Good Friday

Orthodox Good Friday

Thousands of worshipers retrace the route of Jesus, during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday celebrations.

May 03 2013
Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off for the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission.

May 03 2013
Larger-than-life rubber ducky

Larger-than-life rubber ducky

A 16.5-meter-high inflatable rubber duck by conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

May 02 2013
Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

Colorado has joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage.

May 02 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast